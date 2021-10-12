Standard Lithium surges on preliminary assessment of Arkansas project

  • Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +10% pre-market after reporting "positive results" of a preliminary economic assessment for its South-West Arkansas Lithium Project.
  • Key points from the assessment include pre-tax $2.83B NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 40.5%; after-tax $1.97B NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 32.1%; an increased total in-situ resource of 1.19M metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent at the inferred category; and $870M total capex estimate.
  • The company says the PEA considers the production of battery-quality lithium hydroxide averaging 30K metric tons/year over a 20-year operating timeframe.
  • Early last month, Standard Lithium shares rose after reporting it completed the installation of the SiFT lithium carbonate plant at its El Dorado project in Arkansas.
