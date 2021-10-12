Protara shares surge 17% on FDA greenlight for early-stage TARA-002 bladder cancer trial
Oct. 12, 2021 7:34 AM ETProtara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA)
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) announces the U.S. FDA has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
- Shares up more than 17% premarket.
- The Phase 1 dose-finding, open-label trial will evaluate TARA-002 in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced NMIBC patients with high-grade carcinoma in situ (CIS) and high-grade papillary tumors ((Ta)).
- The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity of TARA-002, with the goal of establishing a maximum tolerated dose and recommended dose for a future Phase 2 trial.
- Protara expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial of TARA-002 in adults with high-grade NMIBC by the end of 2021.