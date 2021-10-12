Protara shares surge 17% on FDA greenlight for early-stage TARA-002 bladder cancer trial

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) announces the U.S. FDA has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
  • Shares up more than 17% premarket.
  • The Phase 1 dose-finding, open-label trial will evaluate TARA-002 in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced NMIBC patients with high-grade carcinoma in situ (CIS) and high-grade papillary tumors ((Ta)).
  • The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity of TARA-002, with the goal of establishing a maximum tolerated dose and recommended dose for a future Phase 2 trial.
  • Protara expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial of TARA-002 in adults with high-grade NMIBC by the end of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.