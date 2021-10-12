Tiptree announces $200M strategic investment in Fortegra

Oct. 12, 2021 7:34 AM ETTiptree Inc. (TIPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a $200M strategic investment in its insurance subsidiary, The Fortegra Group, from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor.
  • The deal will give Warburg Pincus an ~24% ownership in Fortegra on a fully diluted basis and is expected to close in the Q1 of FY22.
  • Fortegra is a specialty insurer, underwriting over $2.0B of gross written premiums and premium equivalents annually.
  • The business underwrites and administers a variety of specialty insurance products and warranty solutions across the United States and Europe.
