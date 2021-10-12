Blackstone, Hipgnosis Song Management form $1B partnership for music rights
Oct. 12, 2021 7:39 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX), HPGSFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Hipgnosis Song Management form a partnership in which funds managed by Blackstone (BX) will initially provide ~$1B to acquire music rights and catalogs.
- Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM), founded by Merck Mercuriadis and formerly known as The Family (Music) Ltd., is an advisory firm focused on music assets and is the investment advisor to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. (OTCPK:HPGSF), the largest U.K.-listed investor in music catalogs and royalties with gross assets of ~$2.2B.
- "This partnership underscores the long term, sustainable value we see in creative content across the wider entertainment industry, building on Merck’s vision and dynamism," said Qasim Abbas, senior managing director of Blackstone (BX) Tactical Opportunities.
- Blackstone-HSM partnership will also include co-investment in Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTCPK:HPGSF), Mercuriadis said.
- Blackstone stock gains 0.6% in premarket trading
- As part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in HSM and will support the expansion of its infrastructure and business functions, including the development of new song management expertise, data science capabilities and technology solutions.
- Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTCPK:HPGSF) will have the right to co-invest in future catalog acquisitions alongside the Blackstone (BX)-HSM partnership.
- In March, private equity firm KKR teamed up with BMG to acquire recorded music, music publishing, and other music rights.