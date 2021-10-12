Freyr Battery soars after lining up gigafactory partner, attracting Credit Suisse bull rating
Oct. 12, 2021 7:37 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse launches coverage on Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) with an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Maheep Mandloi thinks Freyr's (FREY) plans to manufacture cost-competitive lithium-ion battery cells in Norway are strategic. Freyr is seen benefiting from a licensing agreement with 24M Technologies and a battery storage market called robust and growing. The availability of low-cost renewables in the Nordic ecosystem is also noted.
- Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $13 to FREY.
- Shares of FREY are up 11.24% to $10.79 premarket after the company formed a joint venture with Koch Strategic Platforms earlier in the day.