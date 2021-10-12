General Motors is called a potential software superstar after EV transition
Oct. 12, 2021 7:47 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Wedbush Securities walks away from meetings with General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) with even more confidence the Detroit stalwart is in the midst of a massive turnaround that will change the GM story going forward.
- "We believe GM has a golden opportunity to lay the groundwork and ultimately convert 20% of its massive customer base to EVs by 2026 and north of 50% by 2030. Even if Barra & Co. hit the natural speed bumps and have challenges along the way, the green tidal wave and EV conversion opportunities will change the long term growth trajectory (and multiple) at GM over the next decade with overall revenue set to double by 2030," notes analyst Dan Ives.
- Ives sees a long-term plan for GM to generate big profit margins from subscription services. He estimates an additional $2K in profit per car in recurring revenue is on the table.
- Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on General Motors (GM) and price target of $85 as it believes that a higher multiple is warranted on both a sum-of-the-parts and incremental EV/services opportunity valuation.
- Last week, General Motors (GM) dazzled analysts with its aggressive financial targets and EV plans.