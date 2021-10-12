Mogo partners with CI Financial subsidiary for MogoTrade commission free stock trading app
Oct. 12, 2021 7:50 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)CIXXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) announced a new partnership with CI Investment Services, wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX), for providing a range of back office services to support MogoTrade, Mogo's upcoming commission free stock trading app.
- CI Investment Services is a leading Canadian broker-dealer that provides a wide range of innovative brokerage and trading services to portfolio managers, introducing brokers and institutional investors.
- "This agreement represents another important step in the development of our MogoTrade commission free stock trading solution, which we expect will launch later this year," President Greg Feller commented.
- MOGO trades 1.4% down premarket