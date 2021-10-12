Weatherford expects Q3 revenue growth between 4%-5% and EBITDA up 25%, to raise $1.5B debt capital
Oct. 12, 2021 7:52 AM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) expects Q3 revenue growth between 4% to 5% vs. consensus growth of 15%; adjusted EBITDA to be higher by at least 25% and margins to increase by at least 350 bps.
- Q3 Operating income expected to increase by at least 50% and cash flow from operations and free cash flow expected to be at least 75% higher.
- Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We expect to outperform relative to the expectations we laid out in July for Q3, driven by our ability to capture activity increases at greater fall through margins. We recognize that we still have work to do to ensure our goal of sustainable profitability and positive free cash flow generation across cycles and at baseload activity levels...."
- Q3 results will be out on November 2, 2021.
- In a separate release, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Weatherford International intends to issue $1.5B of senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.
- Net proceeds from the offering and cash on hand will be used to purchase or redeem, up to $1.5B of its 11.00% senior notes due December 1, 2024.