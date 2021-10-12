MGM Resorts rallies after Credit Suisse says sentiment will improve
Oct. 12, 2021 7:57 AM ET
- Credit Suisse lifts MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to an Outperform rating after having the casino stock slotted at Neutral.
- Analyst Benjamin Chaiken says MGM has gone through a transformation and recently announcing four transactions, yet the market is not giving the stock full credit.
- "MGM is a consensus Neutral name, in part due to a 'conglomerate discount,' but we think sentiment will improve. This should change now that business is being streamlined... Further, MGM will end up with ~$9bn of cash, and can either buy back a material portion of its market cap, or invest in high growth areas such as sports betting."
- The firm boosts its price target on MGM Resorts (MGM) to $68 from $33 to rep more than 50% upside for shares.
- Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) are up 2.32% premarket to $45.45.
