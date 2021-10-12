Evofem Biosciences to raise $10M in Series B preferred stock offering
Oct. 12, 2021 7:59 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) trades 5.7% down premarket after it entered into a definitive agreement with Keystone Capital Partners providing for the issuance and sale of 10K shares of Series B Convertible Stock in a registered direct offering for a purchase price of $1K/share.
- Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$10M and will close in two equal tranches with the second closing to occur on or about the 10th trading day post initial closing.
- "This financing provides us with a runway into 1Q22 as we accelerate Phexxi's growth trajectory and work to deliver long-term value for shareholders and women," CEO Saundra Pelletier commented.
- Net proceeds to be used for the continuation of commercialization activities related to Phexxi, the continuation of its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial 'EVOGUARD' evaluating EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women and related development activities, and general corporate purposes.