BridgeBio Pharma to highlight pipeline progress at R&D Day

Oct. 12, 2021 8:01 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

RESEARCH - Torn cardboard paper empty space for text (Click for more)

nzphotonz/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ahead of the company’s second annual R&D Day, BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) laid out its pipeline advancements spanning five therapeutic areas.
  • The event will take place today from 8:30 am ET – 11:00 am ET and the company shares rose more than 7% following its first R&D Day event.
  • Out of over 30 pipeline programs focused on hereditary diseases and genetically-driven cancers, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) has advanced 14 programs into the clinic or commercial setting.
  • Highlights of the R&D event include a novel G12D inhibitor research program to be announced for the precision oncology portfolio. Palo Alto, California-based company said it would also select a RAS development candidate in 2022.
  • In its Mendelian programs, the company expects a Phase 2 data readout in 2022 for BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate currently undergoing studies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i).
  • Another Phase 2 data readout is expected in H1 2022 for recombinant collagen BBP-589, currently being studied for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB)
  • Early this year, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) won its first FDA approval when the regulator OK’d Nulibry (fosdenopterin) as a treatment to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type-A.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.