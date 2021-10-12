BridgeBio Pharma to highlight pipeline progress at R&D Day
Oct. 12, 2021 8:01 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ahead of the company’s second annual R&D Day, BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) laid out its pipeline advancements spanning five therapeutic areas.
- The event will take place today from 8:30 am ET – 11:00 am ET and the company shares rose more than 7% following its first R&D Day event.
- Out of over 30 pipeline programs focused on hereditary diseases and genetically-driven cancers, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) has advanced 14 programs into the clinic or commercial setting.
- Highlights of the R&D event include a novel G12D inhibitor research program to be announced for the precision oncology portfolio. Palo Alto, California-based company said it would also select a RAS development candidate in 2022.
- In its Mendelian programs, the company expects a Phase 2 data readout in 2022 for BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate currently undergoing studies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i).
- Another Phase 2 data readout is expected in H1 2022 for recombinant collagen BBP-589, currently being studied for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB)
- Early this year, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) won its first FDA approval when the regulator OK’d Nulibry (fosdenopterin) as a treatment to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type-A.