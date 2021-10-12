Glatfelter to offer $500M of senior notes due 2029
Oct. 12, 2021 8:06 AM ETGlatfelter Corporation (GLT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) has announced plans to offer $500M of senior notes due 2029.
- The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the firm's existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its obligations under its credit facility.
- Net proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund the acquisition of PMM Holding (Luxembourg) (Jacob Holm), to repay certain indebtedness of Jacob Holm, to repay outstanding revolving borrowings under the credit facility, and to pay estimated fees and expenses.