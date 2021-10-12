Anheuser-Busch InBev is defended by Evercore ISI with transition gearing up
Oct. 12, 2021 8:07 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Evercore ISI reels in its price target on Outperform-rated Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) to $80 from $90 as it factors in the latest COVID, FX and cost inflation factors.
- Analyst Robvert Ottenstein: "While ABI’s commercial momentum is the strongest it’s been in years, we are lowering estimates to reflect slower than expected on-premise recovery in some markets, most notably in China, as well as incremental COGS and FX pressure."
- Chinese beer production in China is noted to have fallen 6% in July, declined 7% in August and likely even worse in September.
- So why the Outperform rating on BUD?
- "We continue to believe that ABI is in the midst of a transition towards an effectiveness-first model, with a greater emphasis on organic top line growth, while retaining its hallmark financial discipline. We believe that new CEO Michel Doukeris is the right person to lead this transition given his results in China, the U.S. and Brazil, which have been at the forefront these changes," defends Evercore.
- Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev are up 0.06% premarket to $54.40. BUD trades well below its moving averages.