Columbia Banking to combine with Umpqua Holdings in all-stock deal
Oct. 12, 2021 8:10 AM ET Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB), UMPQ
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock gains 5.2% in premarket trading after Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) agrees to merge with Umpqua (UMPQ) in an all-stock transaction, creating a West Coast franchise with more than $50B in assets.
- Under the terms, Umpqua (UMPQ) shareholders will get 0.5958 of a Columbia (COLB) share for each UMPQ share held.
- The companies said the combination will build on each bank's strong commercial and retail foundations "to create an enhanced, more competitive financial institution."
- "We believe blending the complementary expertise, services and innovative technology of both banks will position the combined organization as the preferred bank for business and families across the West," said Columbia (COLB) President and CEO Clint Stein.
- On completion of the transaction, Umpqua (UMPQ) shareholders will own ~62% and Columbia (COLB) shareholders will own ~38% of the combined company. That values each Umpqua (UMPQ) share at ~$23.58, based on Monday's closing price of Columbia (COLB) shares, representing ~12.7% premium to UMPQ's closing price on Monday.
- The transaction is expected to deliver ~25% cash EPS accretion and 23% GAAP EPS accretion to Columbia (COLB), and ~11% cash EPS accretion and 8% GAAP EPS accretion to Umpqua (UMPQ) in 2023, assuming fully phased-in cost savings.
- The deal is also expected to deliver ~$1.1B of value creation based on "reasonable and highly achievable cost synergies," the companies said.
- Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua (UMPQ) will serve as the combined company's executive chairman, and Clint Stein, president and CEO of Columbia (COLB), will serve as CEO.
- The combined holding company will operate under the Columbia Banking System name and be headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, while the combined bank will operate under the Umpqua Bank name and will be headquartered in the Portland metropolitan area. The company will trade under the Columbia (COLB) ticker on Nasdaq.
- The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.
- Conference call at 8:30AM ET.
- Earlier this year, Columbia Banking agreed to acquire Bank of Commerce for ~$266M, marking its entry into the California market.