Deciphera gets approval for Qinlock cancer treatment in Switzerland

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announces that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products has granted approval for Qinlock (ripretinib) for the treatment of certain patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).
  • The approval will allow for the use of Qinlock in GIST patients who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.
  • It was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 study of Qinlock in patients with advanced GIST as well as combined safety results from a Phase 1 study.
  • In the late-stage trial, Qinlock showed a median progression-free survival of 6.3 months compared to 1.0 month in the placebo arm and significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85% (hazard ratio of 0.15, p<0.0001).
