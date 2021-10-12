Deciphera gets approval for Qinlock cancer treatment in Switzerland
Oct. 12, 2021 8:20 AM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)By: SA News Team
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announces that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products has granted approval for Qinlock (ripretinib) for the treatment of certain patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).
- The approval will allow for the use of Qinlock in GIST patients who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.
- It was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 study of Qinlock in patients with advanced GIST as well as combined safety results from a Phase 1 study.
- In the late-stage trial, Qinlock showed a median progression-free survival of 6.3 months compared to 1.0 month in the placebo arm and significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85% (hazard ratio of 0.15, p<0.0001).