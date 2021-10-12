Global WholeHealth gets approval to sell 5 OTC tests through Walmart, Amazon
Oct. 12, 2021 8:20 AM ETGlobal WholeHealth Partners Corporation (GWHP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) is presenting 5 OTC over the counter (OTC) products to be sold in the retail marketplace.
- Global is planning on selling the Pregnancy, Ovulation, Drug
- Tests, Glucose, and Colorectal Cancer Tests to start the retail marketing.
- “These latest deals (with Walmart online and Amazon Sellers Marketplace) could easily become one of our largest points of distribution,” said CEO Charles Strongo.
- The company said that under the EMC2 purchase agreement, it may direct EMC2 to purchase up to $100M common stock over a 36-month period, generally in amounts up to 100K common stock, which may be increased to up to 2M shares depending on the market price and a maximum commitment by EMC2 of $500K per regular purchase per day.
- The total amount of shares to be sold through the EMC2 agreement is up to ~8.58M shares.