vTv Therapeutics says primary endpoint achieved for TTP399 in type 1 diabetes study
Oct. 12, 2021 8:22 AM ETvTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) says that the company’s mechanistic study for TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) reached the primary endpoint indicating non-inferiority of key blood ketone levels compared to the placebo.
- In the pre-market, vTv (VTVT) is trading flat with ~1.8M shares changing hands compared to the 65-day average of ~1.6M.
- According to the study that involved 23 people with type 1 diabetes using insulin pumps, the patients who received the therapy showed no increase in ketone levels implying no higher risk of ketoacidosis during a period of acute insulin withdrawal.
- While there were four events of hypoglycemia in the placebo group, no such events were recorded for the treatment arm.
- Concerns over the risks of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) discouraged the FDA to approve SGLT2 inhibitors as an adjunctive therapy in T1D, the company said.
- “This mechanistic study confirms the hypothesis that treatment with TTP399 lowers glucose, results in less hypoglycemia, and does not increase the formation of ketones,” remarked Jeremy Pettus, an investigator of the study.
- “These results overcome a major hurdle faced by other potential adjunct therapies, particularly those from the SGLT2 class,” Pettus added.
- A Phase 3 study for the experimental therapy is expected to start in early 2022.
In April, vTv (VTVT) announced that the FDA granted the breakthrough therapy designation for TTP399 as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.