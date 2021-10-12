Wendy's and Google Cloud collaborate to enhance the restaurant experience
Oct. 12, 2021 8:23 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) +1.14% premarket, and Google Cloud announced a partnership to enhance the restaurant experience and unlock new customer, restaurant, and employee experiences through data-driven insights.
- "We are committed to providing our customers with the greatest experience possible, and our partnership with Google Cloud is raising the bar by enabling us to match the experience to their preferences," said Kevin Vasconi, Chief Information Officer of Wendy's. "We believe Google Cloud's AI/ML and data analytics solutions will enable Wendy's to innovate ways to create fast, frictionless, and fun interactions that redefine the way customers visit and enjoy our restaurants."