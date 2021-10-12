RRD, ATNX and NXTP among premarket gainers
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) +31%.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) +17% on favorable safety profile in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and demonstrates the potential to achieve normal alpha-1 antitrypsin levels with monthly dosing.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) +26% on FDA greenlight for early-stage TARA-002 bladder cancer trial.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) +15%.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) +14% on signing $9M agreement with Digital Dream Labs.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) +13% on partnering COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use nod for kids in India.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) +13% after FDA Breakthrough Device status for pTau-181 blood test.
- Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR) +11% to push ahead with planned Alabama battery graphite plant.
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) +11% on research collaboration with Takeda for gene therapies.
- Nutriband (OTCQB:NTRB) +10% on exclusive manufacturing pact for Diocheck technology.
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +10% on preliminary assessment of Arkansas project.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) +9% on announcing $200M strategic investment in Fortegra.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) +8%.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) +8%.
- Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +8% reports Q3 revenue growth of 200% to $1.8M, re-affirms FY21 guidance.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) +7%.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +6% completes enrollment of vilobelimab phase III study in severe COVID-19.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) +6%.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +5% on publication of Phase two data for its experimental blood cancer therapy.