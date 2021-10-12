Seagen and Astellas complete enrollment in early-stage Padcev urothelial cancer trial

Seagen and Astellas complete enrollment in early-stage Padcev urothelial cancer trial

Healthcare and medicine

dj_aof/iStock via Getty Images

  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announce the completion of patient enrollment in the early-stage trial of Padcev in combination with Merck's Keytruda as first-line treatment in certain patients with urothelial cancer.
  • The study is a multi-cohort, open-label, multicenter phase 1b/2 trial of Padcev alone or in combination, evaluating safety, tolerability and efficacy in muscle invasive bladder cancer and in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer in first- or second-line settings.
  • Padcev was granted expanded approval by the U.S. FDA for a new indication to treat certain patients with urothelial cancer, in July.
