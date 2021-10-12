Harry Thomasian Jr. to join Precigen as CFO
Oct. 12, 2021 8:27 AM ETPrecigen, Inc. (PGEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) has appointed Harry Thomasian Jr. as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 18, 2021.
- Most recently, Thomasian worked at EY, serving as Partner, Baltimore Office Strategic Growth Markets Leader.
- In the new role, Thomasian will oversee Precigen's corporate financial strategy and planning, and provide a critically important strategic perspective to business development, licensing, and corporate financing initiatives. He will become a member of Precigen's leadership team, which directs Precigen strategy, planning and operations.
- Recently, Precigen reported additional data from Phase 1/2 trial for AG019 ActoBiotics in type 1 diabetes