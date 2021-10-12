Small Business Development to acquire sports memorabilia company Edge Innovations
Oct. 12, 2021 8:30 AM ETSmall Business Development Group, Inc. (SBDG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Small Business Development Group (OTCPK:SBDG) is acquiring Edge Innovations, a U.S. based manufacturer of licensed sports products and sports memorabilia.
- The company said Edge Innovations develops scalable licensed retail products which are sold in multiple high-volume consumer sectors.
- “Edge Innovations’ patented products, including the very popular www.blingware.com line, are American made products with high margins. With its access to global licenses and its ability to sell products through a billion dollar online retailer, make it an especially solid investment for SBDG,” said Roy Salisbury, CEO (OTCPK:SBDG). “With fans back in the stadiums, and with the Blingware line, now is the time to make an acquisition like this.”