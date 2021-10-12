VIQ Solutions agrees to acquire Auscript Australasia for ~$7.65M
Oct. 12, 2021 8:36 AM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) has agreed to acquire assets of court recording and transcription services company, Auscript Australasia for ~$7.65M.
- The proposed transaction will be funded using cash on hand and is expected to close in the 4Q21.
- Auscript delivers high-quality and timely transcripts for court matters, arbitration hearings and public inquiries.
- Matt Fowler, Senior VP, Strategic Partnerships and M&A, VIQ Solutions, commented, "VIQ is on a mission to reshape the way transcripts are created, and together we have a unique opportunity to utilize technology as the foundation for change. We are excited to partner with Auscript to provide Australian courts with unparalleled quality and timely service. Auscript’s strong operational acumen and industry leadership is an asset to VIQ. Together we harness more than 140 years of recording and transcription expertise, meeting our client's needs."