MassRoots to change its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions
Oct. 12, 2021 8:37 AM ETGreenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (MSRT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MassRoots (OTCPK:MSRT) to change its corporate name to Greenwave Technology Solutions following the recent closing of its acquisition of Empire Services, Inc.
- As part of the name change, Greenwave has released a new company logo and expects to launch a new corporate website in the coming days.
- The new corporate name emphasizes focus on Environmental Technology.
- Additionally, the comapny intends to apply to uplist to the NASDAQ or the NYSE, which the Company believes would result in a significant increase in visibility, liquidity, and institutional interest for its stock.
- Recently, MassRoots subsidiary, Empire acquires Virginia Beach metal recycling facility.