Emmaus Life Sciences inks exclusive KM10544 license agreement with Kainos Medicine

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) announces the signing of an agreement with Kainos Medicine for an exclusive license to patent rights, know-how and other intellectual property relating to Kainos' novel IRAK4 inhibitor KM10544 for the treatment of cancers including leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumors.
  • The license agreement expands upon the existing research and development collaboration agreement between the parties.
  • Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Emmaus intends to advance the licensed technology to complete in-vivo studies to determine disease selection for KM10544 which, if successful, would be followed by Investigational New Drug enabling studies.
  • The company also plans to seek Orphan Drug Designation for relevant clinical indications.
