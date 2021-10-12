Emmaus Life Sciences inks exclusive KM10544 license agreement with Kainos Medicine
Oct. 12, 2021 8:39 AM ETEmmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA)By: SA News Team
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) announces the signing of an agreement with Kainos Medicine for an exclusive license to patent rights, know-how and other intellectual property relating to Kainos' novel IRAK4 inhibitor KM10544 for the treatment of cancers including leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumors.
- The license agreement expands upon the existing research and development collaboration agreement between the parties.
- Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Emmaus intends to advance the licensed technology to complete in-vivo studies to determine disease selection for KM10544 which, if successful, would be followed by Investigational New Drug enabling studies.
- The company also plans to seek Orphan Drug Designation for relevant clinical indications.