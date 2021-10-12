Inovio reports homologous boosting data for its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800

  • Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) announces the publication of Phase 1 clinical data on homologous boosting of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800 in MedRxiv.
  • The paper found that among the full Phase 1 cohort of 120 participants – of which 82.5% received a booster (or third) dose, INO-4800 produced robust immune responses and was well-tolerated as both a two-dose series and as a homologous booster dose in all adults, including participants 65 years of age and older.
  • Of note, a durable antibody response was observed six months following the second dose, and a homologous booster dose administered 6 to 10.5 months following the second dose also significantly increased antibody and T cell responses.
  • INO-4800 was well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. Most adverse events were mild in severity and did not increase in frequency with age and subsequent dosing.
