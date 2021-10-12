CVR Partners gets new CFO

Look closely and CFO with a magnifying glass , business concept image with soft focus background

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • CVR Partners together with CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) (NYSE:UAN) names Dane Neumann as executive VP and CFO of the general partner of the partnership and the company, effective October 6, 2021.
  • He will lead all aspects of the finance and accounting functions for the partnership, the company and their subsidiaries.
  • Neumann most recently served as interim CFO of the general partner of the partnership and the company since August 2021 and VP of Finance & Treasurer since June 2020.
  • Bullish rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'CVR Energy: Waiting On The EPA For More Dividends'
