MingZhu Logistics announces MOU to acquire interest in Xinjiang Feipeng
Oct. 12, 2021 8:50 AM ETMingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire the controlling interest of Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics, a services provider of slack coal transportation for the "first and last mile" by road-railway intermodal system in Xinjiang.
- The acquisition will provide customers a link between the first and last mile between slack coal mines and essential railroads.
- The Company expects the higher efficiency, lower cost intermodal transport services model will set a new standard for future transport.
- The deal will effectively increase MingZhu's capacity by ~5 times of its current capacity ~1,000 trucks.
- The integration between the two companies will focus on serving Xinjiang's fast-growing rail cargo transportation, as companies work to meet high demand levels related to the reopened global economy.
- The MOU is non-binding and there is no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described above or at all.
- As of December 31, 2020, Xinjiang's annual railroad cargo shipment volume was 174.8 million tons, reaching a record high with an increase of 15.1% year-on-year.