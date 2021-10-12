Thoughtworks partners with Xapo to scale from Bitcoin vault to Global Bank

Oct. 12, 2021 8:51 AM ETThoughtworks Holding, Inc. (TWKS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Xapo, an industry leader in secure Bitcoin storage, has partnered with Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) for driving digital innovation and its global expansion over the next 18 months.
  • The program will see Xapo become a globally accessible bank, offering an international USD bank account with regulated access to Bitcoin.
  • With a VASP license in place, Xapo has engaged Thoughtworks to mature its offering from a wallet to a fully digital banking service offering debit cards, deposit protection, interest on your balances and more.
  • Thoughtworks trades 4% higher premarket
