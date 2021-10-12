Landmark Dividend buys 1.2M sq ft data center space in Northern Virginia
Oct. 12, 2021 8:52 AM ETLandmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), DBRGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Landmark Dividend (NASDAQ:LMRK), a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company acquired by DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) earlier in 2021, has made its 35th data center transaction.
- Landmark has acquired ~1.2M sq ft of data center space in the Quantum Park data center campus in Northern Virginia. The property has mission-critical infrastructure for hyperscale data center development with 32.5 MW of on-site power and another 32.5 MW of externally-sourced power.
- With this acquisition, digital infrastructure assets now exceed $1B in assets under management for Landmark.