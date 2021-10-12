Landmark Dividend buys 1.2M sq ft data center space in Northern Virginia

  • Landmark Dividend (NASDAQ:LMRK), a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company acquired by DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) earlier in 2021, has made its 35th data center transaction.
  • Landmark has acquired ~1.2M sq ft of data center space in the Quantum Park data center campus in Northern Virginia. The property has mission-critical infrastructure for hyperscale data center development with 32.5 MW of on-site power and another 32.5 MW of externally-sourced power.
  • With this acquisition, digital infrastructure assets now exceed $1B in assets under management for Landmark.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.