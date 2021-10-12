Airbnb rallies after Cowen says hotel-to-homes lodging trend will sustain

Oct. 12, 2021 9:07 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Cowen turns positive on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Market Perform.
  • The firm expects the dynamic of an alternative in lodging mix to be a permanent trend. Airbnb (ABNB) is noted to be synonymous with the hotel-to-homes lodging shift.
  • Cowen also believes Street estimates on ABNB underestimate the true potential with a mark for 17% bookings growth in 2022. For its part, Cowen forecasts +20% bookings growth for ABNB.
  • Shares of ABNB are up 2.45% premarket to $170.75.
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on ABNB: 17 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 17 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.
