MaxLinear slips despite upside Q3 guidance

Oct. 12, 2021 9:07 AM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) has issued preliminary financial results for 3Q21, expecting Non-GAAP revenue between $225.0M - $230.0M (consensus: $219.70M) and gross margin of 60.5% - 61.5%.
  • The results exceed initial guidance provided on July 28, 2021, which guided for a 3Q Non-GAAP revenue of $215-225M and gross margin of 59.5%-61.5%. Prelim 3Q Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net of $2.8M - $2.9M and tax rate of 6% is in line with the initial guidance.
  • Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, commented, "In the third quarter, strong revenue growth, ongoing supply-chain improvements and tight expense management drove our business out-performance across the board versus our previous expectations. Our revenue growth was driven by strong end-market demand, continued share gains, and sustained increases in content-per-platform within our broadband and connectivity end-markets. Gross margins improved due to favorable product-mix trends within our high value end-markets."
  • MaxLinear will report 3Q21 results and provide outlook for 4Q21 during its next earnings conference call scheduled for October 27, 2021 after market close.
  • MXL -1.86% pre-market
