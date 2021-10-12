R. R. Donnelley & Sons surges as Chatham makes $7.50/share offer

Stock market data with uptrend vector

sitox/E+ via Getty Images

  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (NYSE:RRD) largest shareholder, Chatham Asset Management, said it was willing to pay $7.50 per share to acquire the rest of the company. Chatham currently owns about 15% of RRD common shares and ~41% of its outstanding bonds.
  • In September, Chatham asked the commercial printing company to appoint a new chairman and conduct a strategic review, which R.R. Donnelly has yet to do. Chatham has repeatedly commented that the stock could be worth upwards of $13 per share if non-core assets were sold and other strategic actions were taken.
  • “Despite our efforts, RRD does not appear capable of achieving full and fair value as a public company under the current board and management,” wrote Chatham in a letter. “Therefore, after significant consideration, we believe the company should be sold in order to maximize stockholder value.”
  • Shares are up 30.83% pre-market to $6.48.
