Safe-T trades high on prelim Q3 revenue guidance above consensus

Oct. 12, 2021 9:08 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) trades 4.9% higher premarket after it provided revenue guidance for the three- and nine-month periods ended Sep.30, 2021; based on prelim, unaudited review, it expects to report revenues in excess of $3.2M (+125% from 3Q20) for the quarter.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue for the quarter stands at $2.99M.
  • For the nine-month period, revenues are expected to be in excess of $6.3M compared to $3.6M in comparable period in 2020.
  • The results include the initial revenue contribution from its recent acquisition of CyberKick completed in July.
  • "Based on the business trends we are seeing, we intend to maintain our focus and resources on high-margin products and services that will support and further establish our position in the market " CEO Shachar Daniel commented.
  • Earnings are scheduled for Nov.30 release.
