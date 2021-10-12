ABVC Bio gains 10% after restructuring JV to expand access to early-stage research
- ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) announces execution of a joint venture (JV) agreement with Lucidam, a private investment firm based in Tokyo.
- The agreement calls for business development collaboration through BioLite Japan, an existing affiliate of ABVC, that seeks to identify early-stage opportunities in drug development, digital health, and medical device technology.
- Pursuant to the JV, ABVC will retain equity ownership in BioLite Japan at 49% and Lucidam will retain equity ownership in BioLite Japan at 51%.
- Under the terms of the agreement, BioLite Japan will identify and license New Chemical Entities, New Biological Entities, diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and medical devices in the early stages of discovery and development anywhere in the world but primarily in Japan, and later will transfer the rights of the most promising research to ABVC in exchange for royalties and/or milestone payments.
- In addition, BioLite Japan will seek potential licensing partners for ABVC’s current pipeline of drug products and medical devices.
