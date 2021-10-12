electroCore provides business and operating update, prelim revenue guidance

Oct. 12, 2021 9:23 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) provided an operating and business update and prelim financial guidance for Q3.
  • "Revenue for the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2021, is expected to be ~$1.5M (+15% Q/Q, +36% Y/Y). Our headache markets in the U.S. and U.K. were impacted somewhat by the pandemic and we look forward to accelerating revenue in the future," CEO Dan Goldberger commented.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue for the quarter stands at $1.56M (+44.03% Y/Y).
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$39M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $23.7M at the end of Q2.
  • During Q3, the company raised net proceeds of ~$18.8M through a public offering of its common stock.
  • The company continues to develop cash pay business models for commercial patients with high deductible benefit plans or whose insurance does not yet cover nVNS therapy; 40+ physicians' offices in the U.S. are currently offering the cash pay alternative contributing ~$75K of revenue in the quarter ended Sep.30.
  • Earnings are scheduled for November 2021.
