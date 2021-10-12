Third Bench expects $29M in annual revenue on acquiring Davis Kitchens

Oct. 12, 2021 9:29 AM ETNew America Energy Corp. (NECA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • New America Energy (OTCPK:NECA) which is now to be called Third Bench has acquired Davis Kitchens in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
  • This acquisition is to add about $5M in annual revenue, relating to residential cabinetry.
  • "Acquiring Davis Kitchens will make Third Bench one of the largest suppliers of residential cabinetry in New Mexico with a combined operations of close to $29M in revenue for 2021," says Third Bench CEO David Fair.
  • Davis Kitchens is long-time supplier of cabinetry in the Northern New Mexico market and is considered as a leading kitchen cabinet distributor for both new construction and remodels.
  • The company sees this transaction to bring immediate synergistic opportunity to cross-sell its residential countertops into the Albuquerque market.
  • Third Bench, a kitchen & bathroom cabinetry and countertops company, was acquired by New America Energy as part of its strategic acquisitions in July this year.
