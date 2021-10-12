The Alkaline Water expects Q2 sales record numbers

  • The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) expects Q2 revenue to be approximately $15M, up 50% Y/Y.
  • "This year, we have seen tremendous growth of our single-serve Alkaline88 SKUs. Another measure of growth is quarterly purchase orders which have steadily increased this year and set a new record in Q2 fiscal 2022. The momentum seems to be continuing in the current quarter,” stated Ricky Wright, President & CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.
  • “As stated in our first quarter call, to meet guidance this year we need to outpace the last three quarters of fiscal 2021 by over 46%. Based on our continued organic growth and new initiatives including Hospitality, e-Commerce, Convenience Store, Functional CBD Water, and Club/Specialty Retailers/and Big Box we reiterate our guidance of $62 Million for fiscal year 2022.”
  • WTER +1.8% premarket to $1.63
  • Source: Press Release
