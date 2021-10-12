Booz Allen Investor Day: Firm looks to more than triple acquisition spending

Group business people handshake at meeting table

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) intends to spend approximately $4B between April 2022 and May 2025, with the majority on acquisitions. Over the company's past four completed fiscal years, Booz Allen spent about $1.3B primarily on stock buybacks and dividends.
  • The IT consulting firm currently holds $1.6B in liquid assets on its balance sheet, including a $1B revolving credit line. “We want to put that capital to good use," said CEO Lloyd Howell.
  • The move comes as competitors are also ramping up M&A activity. Leidos Holdings (LDOS) said it would deploy ~$2.25B in capital for acquisitions and share buybacks through 2024. Leidos has invested $4.9B over the last 2.5 years, primarily on acquisitions including a $380M purchase of ship design company Gibbs & Cox Inc.
  • The firm has already been putting the strategy in motion. Booz Allen forecasts that revenue will grow 10% to $8.6B next year primarily due to prior acquisitions of health-care focused Liberty IT solutions for $725M and the remaining stake of cybersecurity firm Tracepoint.
