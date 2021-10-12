WidePoint nabs $16.8M in contract awards during Q3
Oct. 12, 2021 9:30 AM ETWidePoint Corporation (WYY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) trades 3.3% higher premarket after it reported that it was awarded more than $16.8M in contract awards during Q3.
- Expansion of WidePoint's DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract occurred with additional funding awarded by numerous components' existing Task Orders.
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also transitioned to the DHS CWMS 2.0 contract vehicle during the quarter.
- This task order has option years running through 2026.
- "WidePoint saw 42 contractual actions in Q3 including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods for our TM2 Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services solutions,"