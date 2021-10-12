Genasys announces follow-on $1.8M LRAD systems order

Oct. 12, 2021 9:32 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Genasys (GNSS +0.4%) has announced a $1.8M LRAD systems order from the U.S. Navy, under a three-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract announced in June 2020.
  • The Navy is replacing its first generation LRADs with next generation LRAD 1000Xi systems.
  • “In addition to the Navy, 27 international naval forces also use LRAD systems for ship self-defense, establishment of vessel exclusion zones and restricted areas, port and harbor security, search and rescue operations, and boarding and interdiction missions.” said Richard S. Danforth, CEO of Genasys.
  • The LRAD 1000Xi is a power efficient, long-range communication system designed for critical infrastructure protection, territorial water, border and port security, and large vessel and vehicle installations.
