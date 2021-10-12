Sarcos Technology announces US Navy increases contract award

  • Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC +1.6%) says that the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks, with a focus on the Navy's maintenance, modernization, and sustainment requirements.
  • The Guardian DX robot is the defense-specific variant of the Guardian XT dexterous mobile robotic system, which itself is a variant of the Sarcos Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton.
  • The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including at height.
  • Its modular design enables the Guardian DX robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases.
