OmniQ-911inform partner for AI-based object recognition, location discovery
Oct. 12, 2021 9:38 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- OmniQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) and 911inform are collaborating to deliver technology solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based object recognition and location discovery.
- 911inform is an emergency management platform that provides first responders and on-site personnel with real-time situational awareness and pinpoint location data during an emergency.
- 911Inform will be adding omniQ’s Vehicle Identification & Recognition (VRS) and AI technologies into their solution suite to provide customers and public safety with enhanced actionable intelligence during an emergency. Going forward, omniQ will be developing additional object recognition technologies (ORT) that will be available through the 911inform platform as a service that can be run on our customers’ existing infrastructure.
- "We will also benefit from this partnership by having a single source security management solution to present to our resellers, integrators and end users,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO, omniQ (OMQS).