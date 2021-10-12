Resonant customers cross shipment milestone of 100M RF Filters
Oct. 12, 2021 9:39 AM ETResonant Inc. (RESN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Resonant (RESN) announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 100M RF filters designed with the company's proprietary WaveX technology.
- YTD, the company shipped 47M+ RF filters and 21M RF filters in Q3 alone indicating a Y/Y increase of ~433% and a sequential increase of ~23%.
- "This acceleration of unit shipment volumes is a key indicator of progress with our strategy to revolutionize the RF filter supply chain with solutions that innately and reliably meet the complex requirements of next-generation, ultra-fast networks," chairman & CEO George B. Holmes commented.