Resonant customers cross shipment milestone of 100M RF Filters

Oct. 12, 2021 9:39 AM ETResonant Inc. (RESN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Resonant (RESN) announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 100M RF filters designed with the company's proprietary WaveX technology.
  • YTD, the company shipped 47M+ RF filters and 21M RF filters in Q3 alone indicating a Y/Y increase of ~433% and a sequential increase of ~23%.
  • "This acceleration of unit shipment volumes is a key indicator of progress with our strategy to revolutionize the RF filter supply chain with solutions that innately and reliably meet the complex requirements of next-generation, ultra-fast networks," chairman & CEO George B. Holmes commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.