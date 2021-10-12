Kyle Bass: U.S. holds nuclear economic button with China
- Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, said Tuesday that the U.S. holds the "nuclear economic button" with China, which could be used as a deterrent to prevent Beijing from an aggressive move to take over Taiwan.
- Speaking to CNBC, Bass, a long-time critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the current ruling regime in the country, argued that it was "inevitable" that China would make a move to annex Taiwan, even if that meant military conflict.
- However, the Hayman Capital founder contended the U.S. could dissuade any aggressive action by using economic leverage.
- "They rely whole-heartedly on the dollar's efficacy globally. ... We could remove their access to dollars and their economy would literally collapse," he said.
- However, Bass suggested that U.S. authorities might be reluctant to apply that level of economic pressure because the Treasury Department and financial markets have a vested interest in keeping China as part of the global financial system.
- "It's important that our national security be separated from those that have an interest in financial markets," he asserted.
- Longer term, Bass contended that the U.S. should harden its approach to China in general, which he characterizes as "not acting responsibly" as a global player.
- Bass added that the U.S. has "lost that bet" it made decades ago that China would become more open in response to closer economic ties with the U.S. and the rest of the world.
- "As soon as we start realizing that they're not our strategic competitor and are actually our enemy in almost every way, we will start developing policies to reciprocate with China," he said.
