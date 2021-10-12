Hut 8 Mining stock, other crypto miners slip as bitcoin takes a breather
Oct. 12, 2021 10:04 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)RIOT, MARA, BTBT, BITF, SOS, BTCMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT -2.4%) shares decline in early trading as the world's most popular digital token, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.6%), as well as other cryptocurrencies hit pause after a strong start to Q4.
- HUT shares fall behind bitcoin (BTC-USD) on a M/M basis, but still outperforms the token by roughly 880 percentage points on a Y/Y basis, according to the chart below.
- The stock is about 22% off its all-time high of $13 per share from Feb. 22 of this year.
- The company mined 264 bitcoins in September with total BTC balance held in reserve standing at 4,724 as of Sept. 30; it's ahead of schedule to have more than 5K self-mined bitcoin by the end of Q4. This compares with its August production of 326 bitcoins.
- Some other crypto miners that are also falling amid crypto's stall includes: Riot Blockchain (RIOT -2.8%), Marathon Digital (MARA -2.7%), Bit Digital (BTBT -5.2%), Bitfarms (BITF -5.0%), Argo Blockchain <ARBK>, ISW Holdings <ISWH>, SOS Limited (SOS -2.3%), and BIT Mining (BTCM -2.1%).
- Previously, (Sept. 15) Hut 8 Mining stock down double-digits after $150M share sale.