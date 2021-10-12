Valvoline to separate retail services, global products businesses

Oct. 12, 2021 9:45 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Valvoline Canada plant in Mississauga, On.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Valvoline (VVV +6.6%) vaults higher at the open after unveiling plans to split its retail services and global products segments into separate companies.
  • The company says it expects the split "will create significant and sustainable value for our shareholders... and will best position the retail services and global products businesses for continued long-term success."
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) says it is working with advisors on determining the best way to accomplish the separation, but no timetable has been established.
  • Valvoline will disclose FY 2021 financial results on November 3, and expects to report sales of $3B, up 27% Y/Y.
  • Valvoline's Q3 earnings call presentation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.