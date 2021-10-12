Valvoline to separate retail services, global products businesses
Oct. 12, 2021 9:45 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Valvoline (VVV +6.6%) vaults higher at the open after unveiling plans to split its retail services and global products segments into separate companies.
- The company says it expects the split "will create significant and sustainable value for our shareholders... and will best position the retail services and global products businesses for continued long-term success."
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) says it is working with advisors on determining the best way to accomplish the separation, but no timetable has been established.
- Valvoline will disclose FY 2021 financial results on November 3, and expects to report sales of $3B, up 27% Y/Y.
- Valvoline's Q3 earnings call presentation