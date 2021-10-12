Gesher I Acquisition prices $100M IPO, trading starts today

Oct. 12, 2021 9:45 AM ETGesher I Acquisition Corp. Units (GIACU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Gesher I Acquisition (GIACU) priced its 10M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will commence trading today under the symbol, "GIACU".
  • Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • The company also entered into contingent forward purchase agreements to sell up to an additional 4.5M units at $10/forward purchase unit, in a private placement.
  • Underwriters have been granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
  • Initially, the company plans to focus on target businesses located in Israel, particularly those conducting business internationally in Asia, Europe or North America.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.