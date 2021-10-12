Gesher I Acquisition prices $100M IPO, trading starts today
Oct. 12, 2021 9:45 AM ETGesher I Acquisition Corp. Units (GIACU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gesher I Acquisition (GIACU) priced its 10M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will commence trading today under the symbol, "GIACU".
- Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- The company also entered into contingent forward purchase agreements to sell up to an additional 4.5M units at $10/forward purchase unit, in a private placement.
- Underwriters have been granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
- Initially, the company plans to focus on target businesses located in Israel, particularly those conducting business internationally in Asia, Europe or North America.