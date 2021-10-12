Pangaea portfolio company ESS soars as it begins trading on NYSE
Oct. 12, 2021 9:49 AM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Pangaea Ventures said its portfolio company ESS Inc. began trading on the NYSE under the symbol (GWH +83.3%).
- Portland-based ESS (NASDAQ:GWH) builds clean, low-cost long-duration energy storage systems with a mission to catalyze a sustainable energy future.
- The company has commercialized its unique iron-based flow battery, which is an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution.
- "Right from the beginning, we believed that long-duration energy storage would be required for deep renewable penetration and that ESS had the best solution. With the market expanding faster than expected, we believe this is an excellent time for the company to be introduced to a broader investor base," said said Andrew Haughian, General Partner of Pangaea Ventures.