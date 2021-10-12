Electric Last Mile Solutions, Ample collaborate on battery swapping solutions

Business network concept. Customer support. Shaking hands.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS +0.6%) and Ample announced plan to introduce industry-first bundled offering of commercial electric vehicles and modular battery swapping technology.
  • Through the collaboration, the companies expect to provide ELMS customers with the option to subscribe to turnkey energy and mobility solutions.
  • Energy-as-a-Service ((EaaS)) and Mobility-as-a-Service ((MaaS)) options will give customers opportunity to choose energy solutions that optimize fleet efficiency.
  • ELMS and Ample also announced plans to explore a full Mobility-as-a-Service bundle that would allow customers to forgo vehicle ownership entirely and pay for usage by the mile.
  • Both parties plan to offer customer test drives and battery swapping demonstrations in San Francisco using the Urban Delivery Class 1 EV in Q4 of this year.
  • Full rollout of the bundled offering is expected to begin as early as Q2 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.