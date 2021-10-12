Electric Last Mile Solutions, Ample collaborate on battery swapping solutions
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS +0.6%) and Ample announced plan to introduce industry-first bundled offering of commercial electric vehicles and modular battery swapping technology.
- Through the collaboration, the companies expect to provide ELMS customers with the option to subscribe to turnkey energy and mobility solutions.
- Energy-as-a-Service ((EaaS)) and Mobility-as-a-Service ((MaaS)) options will give customers opportunity to choose energy solutions that optimize fleet efficiency.
- ELMS and Ample also announced plans to explore a full Mobility-as-a-Service bundle that would allow customers to forgo vehicle ownership entirely and pay for usage by the mile.
- Both parties plan to offer customer test drives and battery swapping demonstrations in San Francisco using the Urban Delivery Class 1 EV in Q4 of this year.
- Full rollout of the bundled offering is expected to begin as early as Q2 2022.